Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries following a number of incidents within the town and are pleased to report the teenagers, who are aged 13 and 15, will appear in Swindon Youth Court

The 13-year-old, who is from Malmesbury, has been summoned in relation to the following offences:

Taking a motor vehicle without consent

Possession of cannabis

Shoplifting x 2

Theft of property

The 15-year-old, who is also from Malmesbury, has been summoned for the following offences:

Taking a motor vehicle without consent

Theft of property

The pair cannot be named for legal reasons, due to their age.

Sgt Jamie Ball said: “We know the community in Malmesbury will be pleased to hear about this latest update.

“There have been a number of incidents in the town this year which have caused concern amongst local residents and understandably so. It is really important that residents feel safe and I would like to reassure them that we take all reports seriously and we are working hard to target the small group of individuals who appear intent on committing crime in the town.

“I have previously spoken of the importance to work with the young people in our towns to educate and offer our support to rehabilitate in order to prevent further offences. However, it is important that those who persistently offend are put before the courts so they can be sentenced for their actions.”

Officers recently held street briefings in the town for residents to attend and share their concerns. These were well attended and provided an opportunity for officers to explain the ongoing work we are doing with partner agencies to target individuals in the town and provide education and support where necessary.