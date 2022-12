Officers have charged a man with attempted murder and other offences following an incident in St Helens on Monday 5 December

At around 9.20pm, officers were informed that a man was on Parr MountStreet in possession of weapons, believed to be a bottle and a knife. Thearea was searched and a man was sighted close to The Mount Church onTraverse Street. Officers located the male who was reportedly aggressiveand still in possession of the weapons. He was disarmed and detained.One of the officers sustained a minor injury. No members of the public wereharmed.Thomas McComish, 33, of Morgan Street, St Helens , has now been charged with attempted murder; attempting to cause GBH with intent to cause GBH; Possession of a bladed article in a public place; and Possession of anoffensive weapon in a public place.He will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court today, Thursday 8 December.Detective Inspector Lisa Milligan said: “Our investigation continues , so ifyou witnessed this incident or have any information , images or footage,please contact @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 withreference 22000896827”.

