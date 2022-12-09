Friday, December 9, 2022
Friday, December 9, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers have charged a man with attempted murder and other offences following an incident in St Helens on Monday 5 December

Officers have charged a man with attempted murder and other offences following an incident in St Helens on Monday 5 December

by @uknip247
At around 9.20pm, officers were informed that a man was on Parr Mount
Street in possession of weapons, believed to be a bottle and a knife. The
area was searched and a man was sighted close to The Mount Church on
Traverse Street. Officers located the male who was reportedly aggressive
and still in possession of the weapons. He was disarmed and detained.
One of the officers sustained a minor injury. No members of the public were
harmed.
Thomas McComish, 33, of Morgan Street, St Helens, has now been charged with
attempted murder; attempting to cause GBH with intent to cause GBH;
Possession of a bladed article in a public place; and Possession of an
offensive weapon in a public place.
He will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court today, Thursday 8 December.
Detective Inspector Lisa Milligan said: “Our investigation continues, so if
you witnessed this incident or have any information, images or footage,
please contact @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with
reference 22000896827”.

*

RELATED ARTICLES

Three fund managers have been convicted of a large-scale fraud which resulted...

The explosive documentary series revealed details of Harry and Meghan’s engagement and...

According to the UK Health Security Agency, the number of children under...

A US citizen who fled the country after killing a teenage motorcyclist...

A final member of an organised crime group has been jailed for...

2022 has seen a lot of us tighten the purse strings, as...

Detectives investigating the murder of Mark Lovell in Ardcarn Park, Newry, on...

Apple have announced Apple Music Sing, an exciting new feature that allows...

A man convicted of sexually abusing three children has been jailed for...

Caroline Crowns Gosport’s Best Shop

People are being warned about the dangers of getting caught up in...

UK Space Agency News 08 Dec 2022 Climate change instrument arrives at...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"