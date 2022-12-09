Officers have charged a man with attempted murder and other offences following an incident in St Helens on Monday 5 December

At around 9.20pm, officers were informed that a man was on Parr Mount
Street in possession of weapons, believed to be a bottle and a knife. The
area was searched and a man was sighted close to The Mount Church on
Traverse Street. Officers located the male who was reportedly aggressive
and still in possession of the weapons. He was disarmed and detained.
One of the officers sustained a minor injury. No members of the public were
harmed.
Thomas McComish, 33, of Morgan Street, St Helens, has now been charged with
attempted murder; attempting to cause GBH with intent to cause GBH;
Possession of a bladed article in a public place; and Possession of an
offensive weapon in a public place.
He will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court today, Thursday 8 December.
Detective Inspector Lisa Milligan said: “Our investigation continues, so if
you witnessed this incident or have any information, images or footage,
please contact @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with
reference 22000896827”.
