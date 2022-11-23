Officers have charged a man with attempted murder

A man has been charged in connection with our investigation into an attempted murder in Coleman Street, Southampton, on Friday (18 November).
Roman Omari, 18, from Queensway, Southampton, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife, blade or pointed article and violent disorder.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (23 November).
This follows the arrests of three men aged 18, 19 and 21, from Southampton, in connection with the incident.
Enquiries continue.