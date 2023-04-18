Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers have charged a man with murder following the death of another man in Dartford

Officers have charged a man with murder following the death of another man in Dartford

by uknip247

An investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate was launched after Kent Police was called at 9.05pm on Friday 14 April 2023 to a report that a man had sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds in an alleyway off Suffolk Road.

Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and an 18-year-old man was pronounced deceased.

At around 12.30am on Saturday 15 April, two men were arrested in Gillingham on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

On the evening of Monday 17 April the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder against Chris Enaruba, 19, of Beaconsfield Road, Greater London. Mr Enaruba is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 18 April.

A 19-year-old man from Greater London, who was also arrested, has been bailed until Monday 10 July while enquiries continue.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers should call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/68778/23.

Motorists with dashcam and owners of private CCTV are also asked to check for relevant footage which can be submitted using the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020123H04-PO1

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Key Essentials To Check While Purchasing THC Vape Carts Online

Tough action taken against company directors for COVID-19 financial abuse

Police have shut down a drugs den house which has blighted the lives of neighbours

Have you seen missing Lamae?

Firefighters have responded to multiple reports of smoke seen in the area near Vicarage Lane West in North Weald

A suspect is to appear in court charged in connection with a series of thefts from an Ashford store

A man has been banned from the roads after pleading guilty to dangerous driving at a car meet last year

A 17-year-old boy has been charged following serious assaults in Ramsgate

Leyton Park Crime Scene after teenager is stabbed in early morning attack

Major fund to tackle loneliness and boost volunteering in disadvantaged areas launched

New gambling limits in the UK

Police investigating an unprovoked assault in Nottingham city centre have released an image of a suspect

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.