Officers have charged a second man in connection with the death of Zikel Bobmanuel

Police were called to an incident on Welland Street, Openshaw, at around 2pm on Saturday 25 March 2023.

Zikel, 32, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Ramal Ingram of Bucklow Avenue, Fallowfield, has been charged with murder and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday 30 March 2023).

Emannuel Onasanya of John Beeley Avenue, Openshaw, has also been charged with murder and remains in custody.

Zikel’s family are aware of these developments and continues to be supported by specialist officers.