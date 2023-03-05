Sunday, March 5, 2023
Officers Have Charged A Second Man With The Murder Of Rafal Zabiecki In Pinner

Andrej Kolecki, 60, of Chaplin Road, Cricklewood, was arrested on Sunday, 26 February. He was charged with murder on Monday, 27 February.

He appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on the afternoon of Monday, 27 February, and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 1 March.

At 10.34pm on Monday, 20 February police were notified by the London Ambulance Service about an injured man inside in an address in Howards Close, HA5.

Officers attended with paramedics. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, 48-year-old Rafal died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A post mortem examination found the cause of Rafal’s death to be multiple blunt-force injuries.

 Jakub Molga (also known as Leon Pedrycz), 25, of Romford Road, E7, was charged with murder on Saturday, 27 February. He will also appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 1 March.

