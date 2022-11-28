Officers have issued computer-generated images of two suspects as they continue to investigate an attempted robbery in Canterbury

Monday, November 28, 2022
It was reported that between 11pm and midnight on Saturday 19 November 2022, a man in his 20s was walking in Kingsmead Road away from Northgate when two people approached and asked him for money. When he refused, he was hit to the ground and repeatedly kicked and stamped on. His pockets were searched but nothing was stolen during the incident.

 

Both offenders were described as slim white men, around 6 feet tall, who wore jeans, jumpers and coats. One was believed to be blonde and the other offender had brown hair.

The victim sustained serious facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

Anyone who recognises either man in the e-fits or has information, private CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the area on that date should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/224707/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)

