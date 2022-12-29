Thursday, December 29, 2022
Officers have issued images of a woman they would like to trace who may be a potential key witness in an investigation

It follows the sudden death of a man in Mapperley last month.

Detective Constable Hannah Newbold, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I would like to reassure this woman she is not in any sort of trouble and isn’t being sought as a suspect but she could be a vital witness.

“We believe she may well be the last person to have seen this man alive and may be able to provide us with information for the coronial investigation about his circumstances prior to his death.

“We have been unable to identify the woman from other lines of enquiry so we are now asking if she can please come forward herself or if any members of the public can identify her.”

If this is you or someone you know, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 99 of 2 November 2022.

