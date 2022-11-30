Officers have made 17 arrests and seized six firearms during a week of intensified action to tackle gun crime in London

Tactics included targeted patrols in the parts of the capital most impacted by gun violence as well as weapon sweeps carried out in partnership with community members.

Officers seized items including:

A live 2.2 Berringer hand pistol

A live .38 Rimfire Calibre revolver with four rounds of ammunition

Four suspected blank firearms

One stun gun

Class A drugs

Class B drugs (Including Imported skunk cannabis with an estimated value of £20,000)

The operation ran from Monday, 21 November to Sunday, 27 November.

Of the 17 people arrested, 12 were charged, recalled to prison or have appeared in court.

Two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 50s, were charged with conspiracy to murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. The charges relate to a series of four shootings in west London. Both men have been remanded in custody.

Fourteen community weapon sweeps were carried out across London. Officers visited schools and local groups to engage with young people on the dangers of carrying firearms.

Violent crime has a devastating and lasting impact on victims and communities more widely. The Met continues to work tirelessly with partners and forces across the country to dismantle organised criminal groups facilitating the importation, manufacture and transportation of firearms around the UK.

This week of action is just one strand of work contributing towards our long-term strategy of reducing violence and gun crime in London. Our officers have been involved in hard-hitting surges of activity targeting the crimes people care about.

The aims are simple:

To disrupt and arrest those who cause the most harm and impact on our communities.

To protect the public – particularly the most vulnerable.

Detective Superintendent Tim Mustoe said: “Tackling violence is a priority for the Met and our response to gun crime is strong. We have deployed extra officers in the small pockets of London where we’ve seen shootings take place.

“Officers are developing fast time intelligence and executing warrants to arrest those involved in gun crime. The majority of shootings in London are linked to street gangs and organised crime groups so the likelihood of being a victim of gun crime, if you are not connected to these groups, is low.

“However, we recognise that gun crime can have a devastating impact on victims and their families. We have been relentless in identifying, arresting and charging criminals who use firearms to target rivals and run criminal enterprises.

“We can reduce gun crime far quicker if members of the public provide us with information about those responsible, where firearms are being stored and who they are being used by.

“If you do not want to report this information to the police, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously. You could save a life.”