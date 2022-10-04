This is in response to a month-long protest by Just Stop Oil to occupy Westminster.

From 11:00am protesters began to assemble at Richmond Terrace before moving on to Parliament Square.

At about 12:10am, protesters blocked traffic routes into Parliament Square, five of whom glued themselves to the ground.

Officers have engaged with protesters and some left the scene.

Officers arrested 54 protestors on suspicion of wilful obstruction of the highway. They have been taken into custody at various London police stations where they remain.

By approximately 2.30pm officers had re-opened access routes to Parliament Square.