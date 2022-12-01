Officers have recovered several stolen bicycles after they were tracked to a service station near Folkestone

On Sunday 27 November 2022, a man who had reported the theft of his bike from Maidstone, alerted officers after he identified it was at a location on the M20. Patrols swiftly attended the scene and the victim’s property was seized along with five other cycles, including high value Dogma and Cube models.

They also recovered around £10,000 in cash from a 44-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of burglary and handling stolen property. He was later bailed to return to the police station.

Investigators are appealing for anybody who recognises one or more of the cycles in the photos to contact them. Anyone with information should call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/228118/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or complete the online form on their website.