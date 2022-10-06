Officers have released a CCTV image after an animal charity near New Ash Green was targeted by thieves.

The incident happened at around 10.20pm on Tuesday 4 October 2022, at the premises in Butchers Lane.

Patrols attended the scene after a volunteer at the charity reported five guinea pigs had been stolen from their cages at the premises.

Four were found abandoned in a park near Woodland Avenue, Hartley on the following day.

Inspector Matt Atkinson, of the Sevenoaks Community Safety Unit, said: ‘This charity is run by volunteers who care for animals that can no longer be kept by the owners or have been subjected to mistreatment or cruelty.

‘It is wrong for some of these animals to suffer further at the hands of thieves and we have now released an image of two men who may be able to assist with our enquiries.

‘I would also ask for residents and dog walkers to keep an eye out for the one guinea pig that remains missing.’

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 04-1422.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on the website.

