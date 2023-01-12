Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to question about an assault on a woman in a pub

.

On the night of November 28, 2022, the victim was punched in the face, resulting in swelling and bruising, in The Thurland Hall, Thurland Street, Nottingham city centre.

“We are working hard to trace the person responsible for this nasty assault and to assist us with our ongoing inquiries, we have now issued a CCTV image of a man we want to identify and speak to in relation to the incident,” said Nottinghamshire Police Constable Hannah Francis.

“We’re urging anyone who recognises the man to contact us as soon as possible because we believe he may have important information that can help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and reference incident 749 of November 28, 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.