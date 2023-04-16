Sunday, April 16, 2023
Sunday, April 16, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers have released an image of a man they wish to trace after an assault left a victim with a broken jaw

Officers have released an image of a man they wish to trace after an assault left a victim with a broken jaw

by uknip247
Auto Draf

Police were called to MoJo’s in Thurland Street on February 2 at 1.37am after a large disturbance was witnessed in the street.

A 24-year-old man was punched in the face and sustained a broken jaw.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to trace which could help them with their inquiries.

Detective Constable Michael Gardner, who is investigating the incident, said: “This attack left the victim in pain. He has since attended Queen’s Medical Centre and undergone surgery.

“He is now recovering, and we are determined to catch the person responsible.

“We have carried out many lines of inquiry to bring the person to justice. We are now calling on the public’s help.

“We have released an image of a man that could help us with our inquiries. Do you know the man in the picture or are you the man in the picture? Please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0027 of 2 February 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A young man aged in his early 20s has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after suffering a number of stab wounds in...

British Airways Flight BA2864 from London Gatwick #LGW to Turkey #Antalya has declared an emergency whilst descending into its destination airport

Tulse Hill murder manhunt continues as family describes victim was one of the funniest people you could come across, and always put his friends...

Armed Forces personnel to feature in Coronation

Man arrested over Trowbridge stabbing

The world’s leading Champagne expert Richard Juhlin launches Champagne Master Class at Champagne Club by Richard Juhlin

A teenage volunteer who dedicates his time to helping out veterans, elderly people, and hoarders every single week by helping them clean and offering...

Tunbridge Wells to Hastings Rail Line Reopens After Reliability Upgrades

UK Industries That Are Changing in 2023

Screens for spectators confirmed in London parks as 4,000 NHS workers and veterans invited to special viewing spaces for Coronation

One week to go until UK Emergency Alerts test

UK statement on ongoing violence in Sudan

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.