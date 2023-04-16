Officers have released an image of a man they wish to trace after an assault left a victim with a broken jaw

Police were called to MoJo’s in Thurland Street on February 2 at 1.37am after a large disturbance was witnessed in the street.

A 24-year-old man was punched in the face and sustained a broken jaw.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to trace which could help them with their inquiries.

Detective Constable Michael Gardner, who is investigating the incident, said: “This attack left the victim in pain. He has since attended Queen’s Medical Centre and undergone surgery.

“He is now recovering, and we are determined to catch the person responsible.

“We have carried out many lines of inquiry to bring the person to justice. We are now calling on the public’s help.

“We have released an image of a man that could help us with our inquiries. Do you know the man in the picture or are you the man in the picture? Please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0027 of 2 February 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.