On Friday 24 February and again on Monday 27 February 2023, a vinyl window covering on the front of a building in Guildhall Street was reportedly vandalised. An investigation is ongoing and officers have released images of a man who may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any other information, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/38258/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form.