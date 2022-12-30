Officers have released images of three dogs as part of an investigation into a reported burglary near Dover

Between 3.30pm and 6.30pm on Thursday 29 December 2022, two whippets and a greyhound cross were reportedly stolen from a house in Eythorne.

An investigation into the incident is underway and officers have released images of the dogs as part of an appeal.

Anyone who has seen or been offered the dogs for sale, or has any other information, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/247641/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.