They were taken during an alleged burglary near Friday Street in East Sutton. The burglary is said to have occurred overnight between June 7 and 8, 2022.

The thieves broke into an outbuilding and stole items such as a Hammerhead Torpedo off-road buggy for children and a smaller Polaris RZR electric vehicle. Two safety helmets, one green and white and the other black, were also stolen.

Anyone who may have been offered these items for sale, or who has any other information that could help the investigation, should call Kent Police at 01622 604100 and reference 46/111166/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website’s online form.