Officers have renewed calls for fireworks to be used responsibly following disorder in Stratford on Monday evening

Police were called at 6.24pm on Monday, 31 October to reports that a group

of people were setting off fireworks near to Stratford Bus Station.

Officers attended and found a significant crowd with estimates that around

200 people were in the area. There were numerous calls to police from

concerned members of the public.

Fireworks were being let off at random in a busy public place and further

resources from across the Met had to be sent to support local officers as

they worked to restore order.

Officers had to respond in full protective equipment due to the nature of

the situation. A teenage girl was arrested after attempting to let off a

firework directly at them.

While there were no reports of any injuries, we are aware of a video shared

on social media showing a firework let off in the direction of a woman with

a pushchair. Officers were not made aware of the specific incident at the

time and neither the Met, nor the LAS, received a report of any injury to

the child.

*Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who is in command of policing for Newham

and Waltham Forest, said:*“This was a very challenging situation and I am

proud of the way my officers, supported by teams from across the Met,

responded to restore calm.

“Sadly each year around this time we see incidents, often in busy public

places, where fireworks are set off in a reckless way causing panic and

risking serious injury.

“We were lucky on Monday evening that nobody – either the public or

officers – was hurt. We saw from the video where a firework exploded by a

pushchair just how real the risk of serious injury could be.

“I would urge anyone who has bought or intends to buy fireworks to remember

their responsibility to use them in a way that keeps others safe.”