Officers have responded promptly to arrest a man suspected of having a weapon in Gillingham

Kent Police was called at around 1.50pm on Wednesday 4 January 2022, to a report a man was holding a machete in his hand as he walked along Cobham Rise.

Patrols attended the area and swiftly detained a person who was taken into custody. They also seized a knife and of a quantity of cannabis.

Harvie Pearson, of Eastcourt Lane, Gillingham was later charged with possession of a knife in a public place and possessing a class B drug.

The 19-year-old was bailed to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 3 February.