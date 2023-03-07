Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Officers have taken down a drugs line responsible for dealing MDMA and cocaine throughout Surrey

The drugs line, labelled ‘Tarzan’, was uncovered by officers investigating class A drug supply in Surrey last year. By January this year, they had cut the drugs line off at the source when they arrested the man who headed up the operation.

Intelligence had led officers to Mason Dean, 24, of Oyster Lane, Byfleet, who was arrested during a warrant conducted at his address on 31 January.

In total, officers found and seized 23.3g cocaine, 172 MDMA pills, 3g cannabis and £1400 in cash from his home.

The burner phone used to operate the drugs line was also found among his property, with a subsequent search of the device finding messages pertaining to large-scale drug dealing.

Dean pleaded guilty to six offences related to possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property at Guildford Crown Court on Monday (1 February).

On Thursday (2 March), Dean was handed a prison term of three years and four months at the same court.

The cash seized from Dean’s home was forfeited and ordered to be paid to Surrey Drugs and Alcohol Care (SDAC).

PC David Oliver, who investigated the case, said: “We work around the clock to investigate and disrupt drug supply in Surrey every day, using proactive tactics and intelligence to pursue perpetrators responsible for dealing drugs and unleashing the wide-scale poisonous impact they have on communities.

“The Tarzan drugs line was identified by my team, shut down and the ring-leader behind bars in less than a year, showing that there is no place to hide for drug dealers in our county.”

