Officers hunted down and arrested four suspects within half-an-hour of a reported break-in

A loud bang and smash of glass were heard at an empty semi-detached property in First Avenue, Carlton.

A group of youths ran off after being disturbed. A short time later vehicles were seen leaving the area.

After searching the area, officers located a car nearby with four people inside.

The vehicle was believed to be linked to the incident which happened shortly before 11.30pm on Wednesday (25 January 2023).

The occupants were all arrested and the car, as well as weapons found inside it, were seized.

An 18-year-old man was questioned on suspicion of aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of a bladed article, affray, and possession of a Class B drug.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of a bladed article, affray, and possession of a Class A drug.

Another 18-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of affray, aggravated burglary, and possession of a bladed article in a public place and a further suspect, also aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of affray, aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article.

Detective Sergeant Jo Eaton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our investigation is progressing to understand the motive for this incident and to get a clearer understanding of the full circumstances.

“Officers were quick to the scene, and I’m pleased their inquiries led to the arrests of four suspects in this case.

“I hope the positive action we have taken reassures people how seriously the force takes these types of reports and that we will investigate and deal robustly with anyone engaging in such behaviour.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, anyone who may have recorded CCTV or dashcam footage or anyone who has any other information which could assist with their inquiries.

Please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 783 of 25 January 2023, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.