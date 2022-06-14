Both a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old boy from Banbury are in custody.

A warrant for further detention has been issued for three other boys in custody: a 15-year-old Oxford boy and two 16-year-old Banbury boys.

The arrests are in connection with an incident that occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday in People’s Park, Banbury, in which a 21-year-old man was stabbed.

He is still in the hospital in a stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 or report it online, quoting reference 43220255119, or to call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.