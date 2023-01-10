Officers in Barnsley are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in the neck and had his car stolen during a knifepoint robbery

Barnsley police are looking for information after a man was stabbed in the neck and his car was stolen during a knifepoint robbery.

We were called at 2.55 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, to report an incident in a car park off Haverlands Lane in Worsbrough.

Two men had agreed to meet another two men at Asda on Upper Sheffield Road via a dating app. They then walked together to the parking lot.

At this point, the two victims were threatened with a knife, and the driver was stabbed in the neck. The two criminals fled the scene in the stolen car.

The driver suffered minor injuries that did not require stitches and were not life-threatening.

We are now asking anyone with information or anyone who may have seen the car – a grey Peugeot Allure E-HDI – driving through the area around 3 a.m. to come forward. Anyone who was driving in the Worsbrough area at the time and has a dash cam installed in their vehicle is being asked to review the footage to see if the Peugeot was picked up.

DC Toni Wain, the officer in charge of the investigation, advises those who use online dating apps to exercise caution when arranging to meet people they don’t know.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for these two victims, and South Yorkshire Police will not tolerate this type of violent crime,” she said.

“We want to do everything we can to find the offenders and bring some closure for the victims in this horrible incident.

“I’d also like to remind people that while the majority of dating app users are genuine and don’t pose any danger to you, sadly there are those out there who have criminal intentions. Please take precautions to reduce the risks of meeting someone you met through an app.”

Safety precautions include:

Check to see if their profile is verified or if they have linked social media accounts. This is a good way to ensure they are who they claim to be.

Keep the small talk going. Before you meet someone, get to know them. Un-match or block them if something doesn’t feel right.

Inform a friend. If you do decide to meet, make sure you notify a friend of your plans and agree on an exit strategy in case you need one.

Trust your instincts if something doesn’t feel right. Finish the date.

In case of an emergency, dial 999.

You can give police information by using our new online live chat, our online portal, or by dialling 101. When you contact us, please reference incident number 89 from December 21, 2022.