Officers In Barnsley Are Appealing For Your Help To Find James
Officers in Barnsley are appealing for your help to find James

James, age 89, was last seen at about 2.40pm today (Saturday 24 December) leaving Barnsley District General Hospital. He headed away from the hospital down Gawber Road, past the Gawber Road Working Men’s Club.

He is white and described as 5 foot 8ins tall, of slim-to-medium build with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jumper and blazer with a purple or lilac shirt collar visible.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for James’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him. They have released two images, the second of which shows him earlier this afternoon and it is believed he will still be wearing the same clothes.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to the police by calling 101. Please quote incident number 568 of 24 December when you get in touch.

