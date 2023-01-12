Officers in #Barnsley are asking for your assistance in locating Luke

Luke, 43, was last seen leaving Barnsley General District Hospital today at 11:53 a.m. He stands around 5ft 10ins tall, has a slim build, and short dark hair. He was last seen dressed in a blue padded coat, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Officers are increasingly concerned about Luke’s well-being and want to speak with anyone who has seen him. Have you spotted him? Do you have any idea where he might be?

If you can assist, please contact police via our new online live chat, our online portal, or by dialling 101. When you contact us, please refer to incident 347 from January 12th.