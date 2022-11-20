Monday, November 21, 2022
Officers in Barrow are appealing for information on the whereabouts of an individual who is wanted in connection with an incident where a man was stabbed

by @uknip247
Darren Knowles, aged 49, of Barrow, is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred earlier today on Dalkeith Street, Barrow.
Police were contacted by North West Ambulance Service at 4:21am with a report that they were attending to a man who had suffered a stab wound to his shoulder.
An investigation was launched immediately, and enquiries are ongoing to trace Darren Knowles.
Detective Inspector Fae Dilks, Cumbria Constabulary, said:
“We are appealing for any information on the whereabouts of Darren Knowles.
“A team of officers have been investigating this incident since it was reported to us and enquiries are being carried out at pace.
“We have increased patrols in the area as part of our investigative enquiries and to also provide reassurance for local residents.
“If you have any information which could assist our investigation or locate Darren Knowles, please contact police. I would urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as you can.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Darren Knowles is asked to contact police immediately by calling 999.
If you have information on this incident, please report online at https://orlo.uk/1WDTM or call 101 quoting incident number 52 of 20 November.
Alternatively you can report information, anonymously, to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

