Officers in charge of the search for Newcastle man Karl Pyle are appealing for information three weeks after he was last seen by his family

by uknip247


Karl was last seen on March 6 leaving an address on Whernside Walk in Ryton, and his family expected him to return to his home in Blucher.
But the 32-year-old has not been in contact with his family or friends since and he remains missing – despite extensive enquiries carried out by police to find him.
Officers searching for Karl are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging him – or anyone who has seen him – to get in touch.
We want to ensure he is safe and well. Karl is described as a white male, approximately 6ft of medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured T-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.\s🗣 “Ever since Karl was reported missing three weeks ago, we have been conducting a variety of inquiries in an attempt to find him and ensure his safety,” said Superintendent Scott Cowie. Unfortunately, those inquiries have yet to lead us to Karl’s location – and tonight, exactly three weeks after his disappearance, I am appealing to our communities to let us know if they have heard from him or know where he is staying. We all just want to make sure Karl is okay, and I’d like to hear from anyone who thinks they’ve seen him.”
Karl, or anyone who knows where he is, is asked to call 101 immediately and reference log NP-20230314-028

