Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find Daniel

Daniel, age 35, was last seen on Friday morning (21 April) in the town centre.

He is white and described as 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build with short mousey blonde hair and blue/green eyes.

He was last seeing wearing a black Harrington jacket, jeans, and Reebok Classics trainers.

He also usually wears a cap. Daniel is also known to have connections to the Barnsley area as well as Doncaster.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Daniel’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him. Have you seen him?

Do you know where he might be? If you can help, you can pass information to the police via 101.

Please quote incident number 652 of 25 April 2023 when you get in touch.