On Sunday, June 12, Stephen, 32, was walking along the M18 in the direction of the M62. He hitchhiked to Hartshead Services, where he was discovered at 9.23 p.m. He then intended to hitchhike back to Birch Services, with the goal of reaching his mother’s address in Widnes, Cheshire.

Stephen is white, 5ft 5ins tall, slim, and has short red hair. He was last seen wearing a dark, long-sleeved top and black bottoms.

He is thought to have passed through Manchester and Cheshire.

Have you spotted him? Please contact police if you recognise Stephen or have seen him since June 12. The incident number to use is 84 of June 15th.