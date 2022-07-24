Charles Temearauebikonte Okiy, 37, of New Road East, has been charged with one count of sexual assault on a female 13 and over and four counts of penetration with a part of the body/a thing.

The charge comes after it was reported to us that between 10 p.m. and 10.30 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, a girl was walking down St. Mary’s Road when she was approached and sexually assaulted by an unknown man on the footbridge over the railway tracks.

Okiy is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Friday 22 July).