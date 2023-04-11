Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Officers in Hampshire have renewed their appeal for any information to locate wanted man Sean Porter

The 44-year-old has links to Portsmouth and Swindon and is wanted on recall to prison.

Sean is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of average build.

Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts should call 101, quoting the reference 44220450112.

Alternatively, you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit information through their website.

They would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Sean to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.

