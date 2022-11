Police are at the scene of a serious collision involving a car on the coastbound carriageway of the #A21 near #Tonbridge . Officerswere called to incident at 1.45pm on Tuesday 8 November 2022, and attended with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service. The coastbound carriageway of the A21 is currently closed at the junctions with Quarry Hill and Pembury Road while emergency services deal with the incident.