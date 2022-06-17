In a first for West Yorkshire Police, an 18-year-old man from Leeds was charged with section 47 assault and non-fatal strangulation following an incident on June 9 at an address in Wortley.

The man was granted conditional bail after appearing before Leeds Magistrates on June 10th. He will return to court on July 20th.

The charge is the result of the creation of a new offence under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, which was implemented nationally on June 7, 2022.

“Our officers have secured this charge under the new legislation introduced last week aimed at tackling domestic abuse,” said DCI Sarah Lambert of Leeds District Police.

“West Yorkshire Police is committed to using its powers to combat this type of abuse, including non-fatal strangulation.”

“The new law carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, reflecting the seriousness of these types of offences.” Non-fatal strangulation is extremely dangerous and can result in extremely traumatic experiences for victims.

“We are committed to investigating domestic violence perpetrators and using this legislation to combat violence against women and girls.”