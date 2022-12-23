Friday, December 23, 2022
Friday, December 23, 2022

Officers In Oldham Have Seen A Spike In Burglary Offences In The Chadderton, Hollinwood And The Garden Suburbs Areas Where The Police Believe A Group Of Young Teenagers Are Committing Burglaries In The Early Hours Of The Morning
Officers in Oldham have seen a spike in burglary offences in the Chadderton, Hollinwood and the Garden Suburbs areas where the police believe a group of young teenagers are committing burglaries in the early hours of the morning

Officers in Oldham have seen a spike in burglary offences in the Chadderton, Hollinwood and the Garden Suburbs areas where the police believe a group of young teenagers are committing burglaries in the early hours of the morning

by @uknip247
Officers are looking to identify the four men in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
The incidents were reported to have been from Tuesday 13 December to Tuesday 20 December.
Detective Sergeant Matt Ashead of GMP’s Oldham CID said: “We are asking the public to be switched on regarding their personal security. Most of our breaks are from insecure doors, windows and garage doors.“We are seeing burglars looking for insecurities where they can grab car keys from within the property and make off without confrontation.
“We are asking the public not to confront burglars and instead report to police using 101 or using police.uk%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0aqoItboUov2_Bhsjn7A58BwygxY7aHmSu1Ru942wd8R0C5h5Be6Yc1wE&h=AT1ZhkGWOCw34GTQlzn28F7DK6lm_XpneB-lqiUgG7rOHeZVAFPqpLzx1cEsYhQNf6jZwwyEZNp3XqhE-1hZaTFvu1n2A-POpBKK_SZhCve98jOgMol2FyhvRdFWfEPvxoTfqEsRFV1zBSRDehw71kc&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT3UqSCzo02yak91gW3xPG8w03Dr9qN6_ZuwuIZDudP-g9ct2598j31irl11c7oqVbS-WQtYqfiesZfrCn3ghufzWWphb8JVwFG1432q4Ma2R3P7To-bLt5j_8ICgekvQbzUQSWnoqF86y0_4XI37YaZsDnO_jHF5YJf0JKhwdFgaaCe8uPf5RXc6gU486ser1pxe1bAcgDNpkmFxA" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">gmp.police.uk always call 999 in an emergency.
“It is unacceptable for anybody to feel unsafe in their own home, which is why tackling burglary remains one of GMP’s top priorities.”
“If anyone has any information or CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, specifically around the times of 3am and 6am, or can identify the men in the image please contact officers on 0161 856 4521

