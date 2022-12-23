Officers in Oldham have seen a spike in burglary offences in the Chadderton, Hollinwood and the Garden Suburbs areas where the police believe a group of young teenagers are committing burglaries in the early hours of the morning

Detective Sergeant Matt Ashead of GMP’s Oldham CID said: “We are asking the public to be switched on regarding their personal security. Most of our breaks are from insecure doors, windows and garage doors.“We are seeing burglars looking for insecurities where they can grab car keys from within the property and make off without confrontation.
“We are asking the public not to confront burglars and instead report to police using 101 or using police.uk%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0aqoItboUov2_Bhsjn7A58BwygxY7aHmSu1Ru942wd8R0C5h5Be6Yc1wE&h=AT1ZhkGWOCw34GTQlzn28F7DK6lm_XpneB-lqiUgG7rOHeZVAFPqpLzx1cEsYhQNf6jZwwyEZNp3XqhE-1hZaTFvu1n2A-POpBKK_SZhCve98jOgMol2FyhvRdFWfEPvxoTfqEsRFV1zBSRDehw71kc&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT3UqSCzo02yak91gW3xPG8w03Dr9qN6_ZuwuIZDudP-g9ct2598j31irl11c7oqVbS-WQtYqfiesZfrCn3ghufzWWphb8JVwFG1432q4Ma2R3P7To-bLt5j_8ICgekvQbzUQSWnoqF86y0_4XI37YaZsDnO_jHF5YJf0JKhwdFgaaCe8uPf5RXc6gU486ser1pxe1bAcgDNpkmFxA" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">gmp.police.uk always call 999 in an emergency.
“If anyone has any information or CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, specifically around the times of 3am and 6am, or can identify the men in the image please contact officers on 0161 856 4521