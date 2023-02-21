Officers in Paddock Wood have arrested two men and recovered a stolen car

Constables from the Tunbridge Wells Community Policing Team were on patrol in an unmarked vehicle around 7.45pm on Monday 20 February 2023 when they noticed a Land Rover Discovery that they suspected was stolen. They approached the vehicle after it stopped in Sword Street and discovered it had false licence plates. Further investigation revealed that it had been reported stolen from Lewisham earlier in the month. A quantity of suspected class A drugs was also discovered during the search.

The driver, an 18-year-old Cranbrook man, was arrested and charged with theft, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence. His passenger, a 26-year-old man from Paddock Wood, was detained on suspicion of theft as well, and both men were arrested.