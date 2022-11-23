Officers in #Rotherham are appealing for your help to find 45-year-old Verity

She was last seen on at 3.15pm today on Station Road, Kiveton Park. She’s described as white, slim build, brown hair, a long black calf-length padded jacket, hood up, jeans and white trainers.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Verity’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her. Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 757 of 22 Nov 2022