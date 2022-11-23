Thursday, November 24, 2022
Thursday, November 24, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers in #Rotherham are appealing for your help to find 45-year-old Verity
BREAKING

Officers in #Rotherham are appealing for your help to find 45-year-old Verity

by @uknip247
by @uknip247

She was last seen on at 3.15pm today on Station Road, Kiveton Park. She’s described as white, slim build, brown hair, a long black calf-length padded jacket, hood up, jeans and white trainers.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Verity’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her. Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?
If you can help, you can pass information to police via our online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 757 of 22 Nov 2022

You may also like

A man has been charged with the murders...

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to...

A man has been arrested after a car...

A Southampton man has been jailed for 32...

A cyclist has been sentenced at court for...

A charitable organisation dedicated to assisting the emergency...

Bin collections over Christmas and New Year

Detectives have issued a CCTV image of a...

The family of a woman who was killed...

Detectives have secured an extra 24 hours to...