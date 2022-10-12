Stephen, 45, was last seen at around 2pm this afternoon (12 October) in the West Melton area.

He was last seen wearing black trainers and a black coat.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Stephen’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 465 of 12 October 2022 when you get in touch.