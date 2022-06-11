David, 30, was last seen at around 6.30pm yesterday at an address on Aughton Road in the Swallonest area (Friday 10 June).

He is described as white, stocky, about 5ft 10ins tall, and bald. When he went missing, he was wearing a dark hoodie with dark tracksuit bottoms, blue rubber gloves, and beige trainers.

He is thought to be taking public transportation and thus could be anywhere in the area.

Officers are increasingly concerned about David’s well-being and want to speak with anyone who has seen him.

Have you spotted him? Do you have any idea where he might be? If you have any information that could assist police investigations, please call 101 and reference incident number 51 of June 11. Please do not approach David and instead call 999 if you see him.