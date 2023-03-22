Thursday, March 23, 2023
Thursday, March 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Officers in Sheffield are appealing for information following a house fire last night

Officers in Sheffield are appealing for information following a house fire last night

by uknip247
Officers In Sheffield Are Appealing For Information Following A House Fire Last Night

Officers received reports just before 9pm last night (Tuesday, 21 March) that a house was on fire on Wordsworth Avenue, Sheffield.

Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished. Officers are continuing to investigate and at this stage it is believed the fire was started deliberately.

Four people were in the house at the time of the fire and were all taken to the hospital. A 47-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man remain in the hospital in a serious condition. A 17-year-old girl has since been released from the hospital and a six-year-old girl remains in the hospital with minor injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing; however, police are keen to speak to anybody that may have information about how the fire was started or who witnessed anything to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Rich Armstrong said: “I know this incident may have caused some concern in the community, and I want to reassure you we are doing everything possible to find who was responsible. We suspect that this was a targeted attack and would urge anybody who may have seen anything to get in touch with us.

“There are extra police in the community tonight, who you can talk to or contact us through 101 or online.”

If you can help, you can pass information to the police by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1041 of 21 March 2023 when you get in touch.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police appealing for help to identify the woman seen in this CCTV photo as we believe she may be able to help with our...

Boris Johnson has faced intense questioning by MPs over allegations that he knowingly misled Parliament and the public about Downing Street parties breaking coronavirus...

UK and Welsh governments work together to deliver two Freeports in Wales

Fire crews were called this evening after a building suffered structural damage in Cranbury Avenue in Southampton

Officers investigating the murder of Mark Noke from Southampton have made further arrests

Two civilian security guards’slam dunk’ a 15-year-old black boy to the ground before handcuffing his hands together

PM welcomes England cricket heroes to Downing Street

People still eligible for mpox vaccine urged to come forward

Landfill companies that caused misery for residents hit with fines

A man has been jailed for several burglaries in Southampton

A Nuneaton man who threatened a victim with a bowie knife and helped to imprison and beat another in a flat for several hours...

On Wednesday afternoon, a teen was stabbed in Maitland Park and is in critical condition in hospital

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More