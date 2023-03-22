Officers in Sheffield are appealing for information following a house fire last night

Officers received reports just before 9pm last night (Tuesday, 21 March) that a house was on fire on Wordsworth Avenue, Sheffield.

Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished. Officers are continuing to investigate and at this stage it is believed the fire was started deliberately.

Four people were in the house at the time of the fire and were all taken to the hospital. A 47-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man remain in the hospital in a serious condition. A 17-year-old girl has since been released from the hospital and a six-year-old girl remains in the hospital with minor injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing; however, police are keen to speak to anybody that may have information about how the fire was started or who witnessed anything to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Rich Armstrong said: “I know this incident may have caused some concern in the community, and I want to reassure you we are doing everything possible to find who was responsible. We suspect that this was a targeted attack and would urge anybody who may have seen anything to get in touch with us.

“There are extra police in the community tonight, who you can talk to or contact us through 101 or online.”

If you can help, you can pass information to the police by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1041 of 21 March 2023 when you get in touch.