Officers in Sheffield are appealing for your help to find 28-year-old Nathan

Nathan was last seen in the Southey Green area of Sheffield at around 9:30pm (7 December 2022). He is believed to be wearing a purple puffa jacket and blue jeans. Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Nathan's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him. Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be? If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101. Please quote incident number 968 of 7 December 2022 when you get in touch.