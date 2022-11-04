Officers in #Sheffield are appealing for your help to find David

David, 31, was last seen at around 2pm today on City Road in Sheffield.

He is described as white, around 6ft, with green eyes and short ginger

hair. He is believed to have been wearing a white T-shirt with grey jogging

bottoms. He may be travelling in a grey Seat Leon vehicle with a

registration plate of C12HUK. He is known to frequent Sheffield, Rotherham,

Worksop/Clumber park area and Derbyshire peaks.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for David’s welfare and want

to speak to anybody who has seen him. Have you seen him? Do you know where

he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101. Please

quote incident number 396 of 4 November 2022 when you get in touch.