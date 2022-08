Kyra was last seen leaving her Sheffield home address around 7:30pm last night (20 August); she has not been seen or heard from since.

She is white, 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build, and has dark hair. She was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms by Puma, a black t-shirt, a grey hoody, pink and blue trainers, and a white shoulder bag.

If you have any information that can assist officers in finding Kyra, please call 101 and reference incident 1105 of 20 August 2022.