Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to find missing 12 year-old Abiah by @uknip247 December 26, 2022 December 26, 2022 Abiah was last seen leaving her home in the Heeley area of Sheffield this morning (26 December) around 7:30am. She has not been seen or heard from since. If you have any information that can help officers find Abiah, please call 101 quoting incident number 330 of 26 December 2022.