The charges are after three children were injured in a motorcycle accident on Onslow Road around 4.40pm on Monday, August 1.

Oskars Bolsteins, 27, of Southampton’s Harcourt Road, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road accident, failing to report a road accident, driving a vehicle without a valid licence, and driving a motor vehicle on a road without insurance.

He is scheduled to appear in Southampton Magistrates Court tomorrow (8 August).