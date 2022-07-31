Following reports of indecent exposure, police were called to Cheadle Road in Cheddleton shortly after 5.25 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29.

Between 4 and 4.50 p.m., a man exposed himself to a girl who was sitting on a bus.

The bus was on its way from Hanley to Leek.

The man did not speak to the girl and did not approach her.

The incident left the girl shaken but unharmed.

The suspect is described as white, in his early twenties, 5ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair and floral shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police via Facebook, Twitter, or by calling 101 and referencing incident 586 of June 29.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.