Officers in Wiltshire are urgently appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Swindon

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, happened at approximately 8.20am opposite Nova Hreod School.

The pedestrian – a teenage boy – has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop at the scene, and we are actively seeking the driver. We are also urging the driver to contact us as a matter of urgency.

Initial descriptions of the vehicle involved are of a dark coloured car, believed to be burgundy.

Akers Way is currently closed in both directions and is likely to remain so for a number of hours. Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

Chief Insp Paul Saunders said: “This was a serious collision and the next of kin of the child involved have been informed and are being supported by officers at this incredibly difficult time.

“We know this incident will have caused upset and concern amongst the local community – especially given events that unfolded on this same stretch of road 31 years ago. Officers remain in the area this morning, conducting enquiries and speaking with local residents.”

Anyone with information should call us on 999 quoting log 67 of today (25/11).