Officers investigating 1978 rape of girl appeal to identify residents of Westminster hotel

Detectives are investigating an allegation of historic sexual offences against children at a hotel in Westminster that was, in 1978, being used as refugee accommodation.

A number of Chilean families were housed at the Pembridge Hotel at Prembridge Square, W2 during 1978. The refuge was organised by the Chile solidarity campaign.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who either worked or stayed at the hotel during that time.

After 1978 the residents were relocated widely across the UK.

In June 2021, police received a report from a former female resident who was allegedly raped at the venue by a male resident of the hotel when she was nine years old.

While details of the suspect are sparse, we do know that his name was ‘Sato’ and that he may have been known by the nickname Cameu or Cauneu.

The victim also recalls seeing other children being sexually abused by the same man.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Pat Tully of the Met’s Central West Safeguarding Unit said: “I am very keen to hear from anyone who stayed at the hotel in 1978, at the very least to ensure that any victims of sexual offences receive the support they may still need.

“A long time has passed, but I am convinced that anyone touched by incidents such as this will remember them and I urge those people to get in touch.”

If you worked or stayed at the Pembridge Hotel in 1978 please contact the investigation team direct on 07584 593 393, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 6522481/21.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.