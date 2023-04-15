Saturday, April 15, 2023
Officers investigating a bulk theft in Sevenoaks have released CCTV images

by uknip247

The incident happened at around midday on Saturday 1 April 2023, when it is reported a number of cosmetics was stolen from a shop in the High Street.

Investigating officer, Police Sergeant Nick Bottle, said: ‘We have been making enquiries to identify those responsible and are now able to release images of four women we would like to speak to.

‘Anybody who recognises them is urged to contact our appeal line.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/61827/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

