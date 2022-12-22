Thursday, December 22, 2022
Thursday, December 22, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Officers Investigating A Burglary From A Shop In Whitstable Have Released A Cctv Image Of A Man Who May Be Able To Assist Enquiries
Home BREAKING Officers investigating a burglary from a shop in Whitstable have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries

Officers investigating a burglary from a shop in Whitstable have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries

by @uknip247

At around 2.40pm on Wednesday 7 December, it was reported that cash and a debit card was stolen from a drawer at a shop in Oxford Street.

Following enquiries, it is believed the man pictured may be able to assist police with the investigation.

PC Richard Lorimer, of Canterbury’s Local Policing Team, said:

‘The man’s face is obviously not fully visible in this image, but we are hoping somebody may be able to recognise him from his clothing.’

Can you help?
Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/234828/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police found a large stash of suspected stolen goods when they arrested...

A drug dealer who preyed on a vulnerable addict, took over her...

Two stolen cars were recovered by police after a burglary suspect was...

Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of...

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into a fatal police...

A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in Brent

Met Police bosses order section 60 in Lambeth after group seen with...

An 11-year-old boy who sadly died in a collision at Hooe has...

Police are releasing footage of a male they would like to speak...

Two suspects are due in court after proactive police work uncovered a...

A man was arrested and a dangerous knife taken off the streets...

A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing in Brent

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"