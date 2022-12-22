Officers investigating a burglary from a shop in Whitstable have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries

At around 2.40pm on Wednesday 7 December, it was reported that cash and a debit card was stolen from a drawer at a shop in Oxford Street.

Following enquiries, it is believed the man pictured may be able to assist police with the investigation.

PC Richard Lorimer, of Canterbury’s Local Policing Team, said:

‘The man’s face is obviously not fully visible in this image, but we are hoping somebody may be able to recognise him from his clothing.’

Can you help?

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/234828/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.