A property on Addington Road was broken into around 2 a.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022, and tools and a bicycle were stolen.

Margate’s Criminal Investigation Department has since conducted inquiries and released a photograph of a man who may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any additional information should contact Kent Police at 01843 222289 and quote reference 46/173651/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or use their website’s online form.